RIYADH — In a mesmerizing showcase of skill and finesse, Brazilian sensation Neymar orchestrated a stellar performance, propelling his team, Al-Hilal, back to the top of the Saudi Pro League.

This triumphant moment unfolded on the back of Neymar's pivotal role in securing a convincing 2-0 victory against Al-Shabab in the league's eighth round.

Al-Hilal, having surrendered its top spot in the previous round to Al-Ittihad, found redemption as Neymar's impactful contribution propelled them back to the summit.

The capital's blue-clad team now boasts 20 points, holding a slender one-point lead over the duo of Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun.

Despite a missed penalty in the 37th minute of the first half, Neymar inspired his team to dismantle Al-Shabab's defenses, playing a crucial role in the creation of both winning goals.

Senegalese defender Khaledou Koulibaly provided Al-Hilal with a timely lead in a match that initially seemed headed for a goalless draw.

Rising with the 68th minute, Koulibaly met Neymar's corner kick with a header that found the back of the net, securing the first goal.

In short succession, Neymar took charge to craft the second goal, converted by Serbian striker Mitrović in the 76th minute.

Neymar's flawless penetration into the penalty area set the stage for Mitrović to capitalize on the opportunity and secure the pivotal second goal.

The first half of the encounter was marked by penalty drama, as the referee initially awarded a penalty to Al-Hilal for Mitrović, only to retract the decision after consulting with Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

However, the referee returned to award Al-Hilal another penalty in the 37th minute, taken by Neymar, whose calm execution was met with a save from Al-Shabab's goalkeeper.

This victory for Al-Hilal shattered the recent string of drawn matches, including encounters against Uzbek side Navbahor in the AFC Champions League and a draw against Dhamk in the previous league round.

The triumph also halted Al-Shabab's momentum, as they had secured two consecutive wins in the league since the temporary appointment of Argentine coach Juan Brown, who stepped in for the dismissed Dutch coach Louis Kaiser. With this result, Al-Shabab's points tally stagnates at 8.

