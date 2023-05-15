Qatar’s experienced rally driver Nasser bin Khalifa al-Atya and Italian co-driver Bernacchini Giovanni are seen in action during the last day of the Rally of Portugal where they featured in the Masters Cup class.

Al-Atya and Giovanni finished fifth overall behind winners Villanueva Alexander and Murado Gonzalez Jose, second-placed Cobbe Luciano and Mometti Roberto, third-placed Laszlo Zoltan and Zsiros Gabor and the fourth-placed team of Teixeira Francisco and Serodio Joao.

The Masters Cup is an event for rally drivers over the age of 50.

