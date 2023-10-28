UAE - Thomas Aiken carded a second round seven under par 65 to hold the clubhouse lead after the second round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The South African, whose most recent of three DP World Tour victories came at the 2014 Africa Open, had not made the turn during his first round on Thursday before play was suspended after a severe lightning storm hit the Qatari capital.

He returned to the course at 6.30 am this morning to finish his first round, signing for a three under 69 and then followed that with eight birdies and a bogey to sit at ten under par after 36 holes.

Play was suspended due to fading light at 4.58 pm, with competitors set to resume their second rounds at 6.30 am on Saturday morning.

Aiken said after the completion of his second round: “I played really solid today. We had 31 holes to play, so it was a long day. Early wake-up call.

“It’s a course that I like, I’ve always played well here in the past. Unfortunately, with the rain yesterday it got a little wet, normally it plays firm and fast, which is what I like.

“Hopefully it dries up over the weekend and starts playing more like that. But I played really solid. It’s tough competing against these youngsters these days, they hit it so far,” he added.

“We (South Africans) generally putt pretty well on these greens. They’re pretty grainy, but if you know how to read grain you can tell where it’s coming from. That takes a bit of guess-work out if you can see the grain. “This year they’re a little quicker than they normally are, and a little shorter, so it’s a little harder to see the grain, but it’s still there,” added Aiken.

“They are rolling so smooth, it’s the best condition I think I’ve seen the course ever – a pity about that rain. I need it a little firmer so I can keep up with these youngsters.”

Of those still to finish, Daniel Hillier and Santiago Tarrio share the lead with Aiken on ten under par. The pair have seven and six holes to finish respectively, with Tarrio carding his fourth birdie of the day on his final hole before the suspension to move into a share of the lead.

Sharing fourth place on nine under par, and still to finish their rounds, are defending champion and Dubai based Ewen Ferguson, his fellow Scotsman Robert MacIntyre, and Ryder Cup Vice Captain Edoardo Molinari.

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan, 2009 Qatar Masters winner Alvaro Quiros and Englishmen Jordan Smith and Matt Wallace are in the clubhouse in a share of seventh on eight under par.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is the final counting event on the 2023 Race to Dubai, giving players the final opportunity to secure their cards for next season. The Top 116 competitors on the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex will secure playing privileges for 2024, with Alexander Knappe of Germany occupying the 116th and final place as things stand.

Alvaro Quiros commented: “I have played very similar the rest of the year, I know that’s difficult to believe because the Challenge Tour is supposed to be a lower level than the main Tour – but the golf courses are way more different on the Challenge Tour than here.

“(I’m) Not playing bad, but when you hit the fairway and finish close but don’t hole the putts, then when you miss fairways and make bogeys it’s easy for the numbers to go high,” said Quiros.

Jordan Smith said: “This afternoon changed a little bit, I was able to hole a couple of good putts and the rest was the same.

“I didn’t hit too many bad shots, which is nice. It was a completely different contrast to yesterday. We had all four seasons in on day, so that was very, very strange.

“It was nice to get out early with not much wind and still the heat and post a good score. (The energy levels) are surprisingly alright.”

