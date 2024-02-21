Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first in the third and final T20 international against hosts Sri Lanka at Dambulla on Wednesday.

Afghan captain Ibrahim Zadran won all three tosses in the series, but this is the first time he has opted to bat first.

Sri Lanka have already secured the three-match T20 series after winning the first two games, the first by four runs, and the second by 72 runs.

Sri Lanka made four changes from the side that won on Monday, leaving out Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Binura Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana.

Instead, they brought in top order batter Kusal Perera, all-rounder Kamindu Mendis, off-spinner Akila Dananjaya and seamer Nuwan Thushara.

Afghanistan also made four changes, leaving out Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq.

They brought in all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf, left-arm seamer Fareed Ahmad, right-arm quick Wafadar Momand and batter Mohammad Ishaq, who is making his debut.

The tourists are yet to win a game in the multi-format bilateral tour.

Sri Lanka won the one-off Test match against Afghanistan and the one-day international series in a 3-0 clean sweep.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Matheesha Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Wafadar Momand

Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI) and Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Television Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)