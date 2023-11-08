DOHA — In a thrilling encounter in the AFC Champions League, Anderson Talisca's impressive hat-trick propelled Al Nassr to a 3-2 away win over Al Duhail at Khalifa International Stadium.



Al Nassr had previously secured a 4-3 victory against Al Duhail in Riyadh, with Cristiano Ronaldo shining with a double.



The match began with Al Duhail taking an early lead, as Philippe Coutinho netted his first AFC Champions League goal after Michael Olunga's high press led to a low cross.



With Cristiano Ronaldo absent, the responsibility fell on Talisca, who equalized for Al Nassr in the 27th minute with a well-placed shot from outside the Al Duhail area. Talisca added his second just minutes later with a stunning long-range effort.



Despite Olunga's attempts to level the score, Talisca completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute after a swift counter-attack.



Coutinho revived Al Duhail's hopes with a penalty goal, but Al Nassr held on for the 3-2 victory.



The win puts Al Nassr in a strong position to advance to the Round of 16, needing just one point from their remaining two matches. Al Duhail, on the other hand, is officially eliminated with only one point from four group matches. Their next match is against Istiklol.

