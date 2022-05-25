RIYADH — As many as 511 purebred Arabian horses will participate in the second edition of the International Championship for the Purebred Arabian Horse Beauty (Kahila) and the Egyptian Horses on Wednesday (May 25).



Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Equestrian Authority and the Horse Racing Club, will patronize the launch of the event. The King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses will supervise the five-day event at the Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Center.



Purebred Arabian Horses from different countries of the world will compete for 48 titles of the championship that will run through until May 29.



The organizing committee said that the championship is being held to showcase the pride in the history and heritage of the purebred Arabian horses.



It will highlight the significance of this ancient sport and the Kingdom’s efforts to advance it in local and international forums.



The committee said that the tournament would be held in the indoor facility of the Riyadh Front, which is located in the vicinity of King Khalid International Airport.



The venue consists of a hospitality area, a horse show area, an event area, and a food area. The duration of events would last from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.



It is noteworthy that the championship is one of the most important Arabian horse championships in the region, which is in honor of the horse of King Abdulaziz.



It is also to honor the best gifts that he had presented to the kings of the world, such as the magnificent Arab steed called Kahila that he gifted to King George VI on the occasion of his coronation as the king of the United Kingdom, and the gift to the queen of the Netherlands.



