The 31st Jordan Open, organised by the Jordan Golf Federation, will kick off next Thursday at the Ayla Golf Club in Aqaba, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The tournament will feature 50 players representing 16 foreign countries: Iraq, Sudan, Bulgaria, Qatar, Lebanon, Egypt, Slovenia, Sweden, Morocco, Serbia, Bahrain, Cyprus, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Canada. President of the Jordan Golf Federation Nidal Majali described the tournament as a prime opportunity to promote Jordan as a tourist destination.

