In a historic day for Saudi sports, the Kingdom’s delegation arrived in China on Thursday ahead of its participation in the 24th Winter Olympic Games — the first time that Saudi athletes have competed in the Winter Olympics.

The Saudi delegation to the 2022 Beijing Games is led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The prince expressed his appreciation for the generous support of the Saudi government, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for paving the way for Saudi athletes to participate and compete in international competitions.

He cited the qualification of Hussain Alireza for the 2020 Tokyo Games last summer — becoming the first Saudi rower to compete in the Olympics — as an example of the benefits reaped by that support, along with skier Fayik Abdi’s participation in Beijing.

Abdi will compete in the giant slalom at the Games, having secured enough points for qualification less than two months ago.

The Saudi Winter Sports Federation, which oversees all winter sports in the Kingdom, was founded less than two years ago. Abdi’s successful journey is a significant success story for the federation, and for Saudi Vision 2030, one of the aims of which is to provide opportunities for young Saudis to pursue their dreams.

In May 2021, the SOPC and the SWSF launched a nationwide talent search for Saudi athletes capable of qualifying for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. The search produced outstanding results, as six professional Saudi athletes, including Abdi, proved ready and able to represent their nation in its first appearance at the Games.