Egypt has signed an agreement with Pfizer to purchase its Paxlovid oral anti-coronavirus med, interim health minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar revealed.

Under the deal, Pfizer will provide enough medication to treat 20,000 people.

The new pills are expected to arrive over the coming weeks.

The Egyptian Medicines Authority is yet to approve Paxlovid for use in Egypt.

It is worth noting that more than 21.6 million Egyptians are now fully vaccinated against covid-19, while another 13.6 million people have received their first dose.

Egypt reported 801 new covid-19 infections on January 2nd, disclosing a total of 387,159 confirmed cases of covid-19.