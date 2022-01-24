The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg celebrated its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day on 23rd January with a commitment to international cooperation to address future challenges, alongside a varied cultural programme.

There was a poetry recital of Luxembourg poem "It Draws Us Up" by Carla Lucarelli, in Arabic and English, at Al Wasl Plaza, followed by performances from saxophonist Olivier Sliepen and violinist Danielle Hennicot, from contemporary music ensemble United Instruments of Lucilin.

Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs, welcomed Robert Lauer, Luxembourg's Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Hosani said, "We know Luxembourg as a global banking and finance hub, and – fittingly for one of the greenest places in the world – the Luxembourg Pavilion also positions the country as a leader in sustainability and innovation.

"The relationship between the UAE and Luxembourg has grown significantly since the establishment of diplomatic relations almost 42 years ago, and we share a common vision regarding innovation, the Sustainable Development Goals and the space sector. Through Expo 2020 Dubai and beyond, we are keen to explore new horizons of cooperation between our two nations." Lauer said, "Many of the qualities extolled in our pavilion are shared with Expo 2020 Dubai's host nation, the United Arab Emirates. Our societies and workforces are diverse and multilingual. We are open to the world, welcoming trade and investment, with both our countries sharing the same pragmatism, resilience, and ability to adapt quickly. Despite our relative size, we are pioneers and innovators in several domains, such as space.

"We also share a joint commitment to addressing the challenges of the future. Our countries realise that this is only possible through international cooperation and dialogue. We do not shy from taking on our share of the responsibility to make international cooperation work.

"We have great expectations for the UAE's tenure in the Security Council over the next two years, for the UAE hosting of the COP 28, and for our joint tenure in the United Nations' Council for Human Rights. We will support the UAE every step of the way in meeting these expectations and in addressing the most pressing global challenges." Later, the Luxembourg Pavilion will host vocal, acoustic and digital sound performance 'Dérivée' and launch a week of cultural activities.

The design of the Luxembourg Pavilion is based on the M?bius strip, a unique, one-sided surface with no beginning or end – like the waste-free, eco-friendly circular economy idea demonstrated inside. The pavilion exhibits everything from Luxembourg's cultural diversity to its prominence in areas such as satellites and space mining. Visitors can coast down a 21-metre-tall slide into a green, woody space that evokes the country's beautiful forests.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo's 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

Running until 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai invites visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.