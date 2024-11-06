KUWAIT CITY: Approximately 10 days ahead of the camping season set to begin on the 15th of this month, the Legal Committee of the Municipal Council has approved a new set of camping regulations. These new regulations are expected to enhance the camping experience, making it more enjoyable, exciting, and beneficial. The regulations aim to create financial opportunities for small business owners and increase revenue for the state treasury. The draft regulation, containing 23 articles, was issued by the Kuwait Municipality and approved in a meeting led by Committee member Fahad Al-Abduljader.

One notable aspect of the regulation is the allowance for licensing "festivals, events, concerts, and artistic evenings," which opens up additional opportunities for small and medium enterprise (SME) owners during the high-turnout camping season. This provision aligns with recommendations from Municipal Council members and supports increased business activity.

Article 11, currently under review and expected to be finalized soon, permits SME owners and companies in the “restaurants and cafes” sector to establish temporary camps for selling their products in designated areas assigned by the Spring Camps Committee. These areas, within seasonal spring camp zones, are restricted to no more than 10% of a single location’s capacity.

Significant amendments introduced by the Legal Committee include adjustments to licensing fees for associations and government entities, now requiring a 100 dinar non-refundable license fee and a 200 dinar deposit. Provisions were also created to allow camp rentals, with a license fee of 500 dinars per 1,000 square meters, applicable to camps ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 square meters. Additionally, licensing of power generator sites was approved, with a monthly fee of 1,000 dinars.

Al-Abduljader confirmed that the draft regulation will be presented at the next Municipal Council session. If approved, it will apply to the current camping season.

To participate, businesses must submit a formal request to the Spring Camps Committee within two months of the camping season start date. The application must include a sketch of the proposed site and an alternative location, as well as details of the planned activities. Businesses must also hold a valid commercial license, meet public health and safety requirements, and comply with environmental standards.

Advertising licenses will be restricted to one per entity across all seasonal spring camp sites, with an issuance fee of 1,000 dinars per activity. An equivalent deposit is required and will be refunded once the site is cleared and restored to its original condition.

Article 12 allows specialized bodies to organize various festivals and events, including heritage festivals, national celebrations, and seasonal gatherings for local businesses. This includes hosting cultural evenings and inviting local and international artists, pending approval from relevant authorities. Additionally, the regulation permits activities such as sports competitions, desert excursions, and other recreational events tailored for camping season.

For festival approvals, organizations must submit a formal letter to the Spring Camps Committee, including the required documents and a sketch of the proposed area. The festival license is valid for one week and renewable, with a fee of 1,000 dinars per 1,000 square meters and a refundable deposit. Designated areas for festival activities will not exceed 5% of any spring camp site.

The regulation requires all licensed parties to operate strictly within their assigned locations, adhere to public order, and comply with safety standards. The use of fireworks and firearms is prohibited, as is any activity that may damage the natural environment, such as digging or using heavy machinery.

Al-Abduljader stated that the new regulation provides unique business opportunities for Kuwaiti youth and small business owners, ensuring a structured and beneficial camping environment. The proposal was supported by key council members to encourage participation in social and entertainment projects that align with government objectives and contribute to increasing non-oil revenues.

The regulation establishes the Spring Camps Committee, composed of representatives from the municipality, Public Environment Authority, and other relevant bodies, tasked with managing camp sites and overseeing seasonal activities. Judicial police authority is granted to designated officials to monitor compliance, and violators may face fines and penalties.

Key amendments to the regulation include:

Revised licensing fees for associations and government bodies: 100 dinars for licenses and 200 dinars as a deposit.

New provision for renting camps to private enterprises with a 500 dinar fee per 1,000 meters.

Authorization of power generator sites at 1,000 dinars monthly.

The regulation also grants the municipality director authority to cancel or modify issued licenses, with immediate effect if obtained by fraud or deception.

