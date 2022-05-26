AMSTERDAM - Dutch airline KLM on Thursday said it would suspend sales of tickets for all flights leaving from Amsterdam Schiphol airport until Monday as the airport grapples with overcrowding due to a shortage of security staff.

The Dutch arm of airline group Air France-KLM said it would also offer customers with tickets for flights leaving in the next three days the opportunity to change their flight plans.

Lines at Schiphol, Europe's third-busiest airport, have often stretched out onto the streets in recent weeks, forcing travelers to wait for hours to clear security checks.

