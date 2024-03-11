El Gouna, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development, partnered with Heazy Skate Park to set up the biggest skatepark in Africa, according to an emailed press release.

Supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, this collaboration aims to establish the largest skate park in Africa. The collaboration highlights El Gouna's commitment to becoming a central hub for multiple sports, culture, and arts events.

The construction works of the skatepark are expected to commence later this year, with the grand opening scheduled for 2025.

"Through our partnership with Heazy Skate Park, we aim to create an outstanding experience for skating enthusiasts, providing them with the opportunity to engage in their favorite sport professionally," Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna, commented.

