KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that the upsurge of mpox in Africa has become a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the WHO's highest level of alert.

The announcement, the second in two years, came after the continued outbreak of mpox from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to neighbors. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news conference the emergency committee was held today and told him that the situation constitutes a public health emergency, adding that it would discuss the outbreak of this dangerous mpox strain in Africa.

"It's clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives," he said.

Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared a public health emergency due to the outbreak of mpox in some African countries, calling for an urgent response to curb this outbreak.

Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said this disease threatens security in Africa, urging taking an action.

