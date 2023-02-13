UAE - The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 72 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 67 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,303.

The new cases were detected through 21,581 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 12 is 1,050,402 while total recoveries stand at 1,033,751. The death toll stands at 2,348.

Over 198,900,746 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

