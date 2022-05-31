Healthpoint, a Mubadala Health partner has conducted a robotic assisted knee replacement surgery using ‘Mako’ robotic arm by Stryker.

This new technology has has been brought into the UAE by Healthpoint.

The newly offered technology provides greater accuracy, better outcomes, faster recovery, and less pain for patients in comparison to hip and knee joint replacements done with traditional techniques.

Omar Al Naqbi, Executive Director, Healthpoint said: “We are dedicated to delivering the best possible clinical outcomes for our patients, and the introduction of robotic arthroplasty surgery at Healthpoint through this exclusive technology affirms our position as the number one provider of orthopaedic surgeries in the region.”

“By introducing this cutting-edge technology, we provide comprehensive care to those who previously had to travel overseas for treatment, further strengthening our position as the leading provider for orthopaedic care in the region. We are delighted to confirm that a surgery using this Mako technology was conducted recently at Healthpoint, for the first time in the UAE, and we wish the patient a very speedy and healthy recovery,” Al Naqbi added.

The technology is being brought exclusively to Healthpoint by one of the most prominent orthopaedic robotic surgeons within the industry. UK based Dr Jonathan Conroy, who specializes in robotic-assisted hip and knee surgery, has extensive experience, and offers procedures such as arthroscopic hip surgery and standard joint replacements.

Dr. Conroy said: “This type of robotic surgery is offered widely abroad and is now available to patients here in the UAE. In tandem with the surgeon, the system is able to perform extremely accurate incisions on the bone, which has been proven to result in a quicker recovery and more positive long-term results. We have seen patients receiving the robotic surgery who are able to go home the very same day. From my experience, I’ve witnessed patients coming off their crutches within two to four weeks. We also noticed less swelling and pain.”

The orthopaedic robotic arm-assisted surgery helps surgeons plan for the operation. Following a CT scan, a 3D model is created that can be viewed from all angles using digital technology and a computer screen, which is unique to this technology. This allows the surgeon to envision how the hip or knee joint will move functionally. The joint replacement can be assessed before any surgery is carried out so that the medical team can model what surgery to do – almost serving as a mock practice. The benefit is ultimately for the patient, whose new joint will work better, with greater accuracy in the size and placement of the implant, as well as the improved angles of cutting into bone that ultimately reduces pain and improves function.

Dr Conroy, who also has a master’s degree in Engineering and was instrumental in the design of the implants that are used in the surgeries, added: “The surgeries are carried out by an expert surgeon, assisted by robotic technology. Across the world, surgeons are now adopting robotics to further improve clinical outcomes. The robot is there to assist the surgeon, so ultimately, the surgeon is in control, and the robot is only there to perfect the procedure. In my own practice, I have conducted over 750 surgeries with the assistance of a robot.”

At Healthpoint, Dr Conroy will be using the robotic technology to carry out hip, total and partial knee replacement surgeries.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).