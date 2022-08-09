RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded on Monday 183 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 811,217.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 100 and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia did not record any deaths due to coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of the virus-related fatalities to 9,261.



According to the ministry, a total of 298 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 797,742.



Among the active cases 106 of them were in critical condition.

