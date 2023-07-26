UAE - A heartwarming and joyous event named "Nurses' Day Out" was organised at De Montfort University in Academic City, Dubai on Sunday.

The event, conducted by Equityplus advertising, in partnership with Emirates Malayali Nurses Family (EMNF), aimed to recognise and appreciate the incredible contributions of nurses who tirelessly serve the community day in and day out.

With over 1000 enthusiastic nurses in attendance, the event proved to be a much-deserved celebration for these healthcare heroes. The event was filled with fun-filled activities, engaging games, and captivating performances by the very nurses being honoured.

It provided a well-deserved break from the demanding and challenging work these healthcare professionals undertake, reaffirming their importance in the healthcare ecosystem.

Highlighting the occasion, the finalists of the prestigious Nikai Angel Awards were also unveiled during the Nurses' Day Out event.

The announcement was made by the popular radio personalities RJ Mithun and RJ Arfaz from HIT FM. Over 20,000 nominations poured in from three renowned radio stations: HIT FM, CITY FM, and TAG FM, over a 3-week period.

The nomination campaign for the Nikai Angel Awards encouraged people to acknowledge nurses who have gone above and beyond their call of duty. Each radio station meticulously selected 50 candidates from the numerous nominations they received. The stories shared by the nominees were then carefully examined by a panel of experts, who narrowed down the selection to the top 15 finalists.

The 15 deserving finalists were felicitated with certificates of appreciation at the event, commending their unwavering commitment to their profession and the lives they touch every day.

The finalists from HIT FM were Bibin Abraham (Hatta Hospital), Muhsina Mohamed (Fujairah Government Hospital), Jisha Jose (Dubai Diabetes Centre), Bibi Varghese (Innovo Build Clinic) and Kavitha K R . The winners from City FM are Indhuja Renjesh (NMC Hospital, Sharjah), Afsal Najeemudeen (HealthHub Clinics Al Futtaim) , Joji Mathew (Dibba Hospital), Prakasini Puthiyaveetil Marar (Dubai Hospital) and Jovana Thomas (Canadian Speciality Hospital). The finalists from TAG FM were Aileen Dela Cruz Tan (Al Madina Health Centre), Janeth Atienza Gamboa (Honest Home Healthcare Services), Ann Jim Danuco Peroy (Jupiter Speciality Medical Centre) , Julieta T Solas (Latifa Hospital) and Ma Concepcion Turalba Torres (Rashid Hospital). Those who nominated the top 50 shortlisted candidates from each station will be rewarded with valuable gift hampers worth AED 500, while the 50 shortlisted nominees will be honoured with certificates recognizing their exceptional contributions.

During the event, Federal Bank unveiled their new Eve+ Savings Account which catered to the empowerment and financial freedom of women. Federal Bank’s Assistant VP Aravind Kartikeyan and Chief Representative Officer Sherin K Kuriakose joined hands with the esteemed finalists of the Angel Awards to unveil Federal Bank’s new venture.

Equityplus Advertising plans to conduct the Nikai Angel Awards in September, where three winners would be chosen from the esteemed top 15 finalists. These three fortunate finalists will receive an array of gifts, starting with a complete set of kitchen appliances courtesy of Nikai.

The City FM and HIT FM winner will be awarded a cash prize of one lakh Indian rupees, while the Tag FM winner will receive 100,000 pesos courtesy of Federal Bank. Additionally, Apar Travels has generously provided return tickets for the winning couples to their home country, and Coral Perfumes will supply a year's worth of perfumes to the lucky mega winners.

The finalists from each station will also be showered with exquisite diamond jewellery and gift hampers from Coral Perfumes and Hotpack. The nominators of the finalists will receive a home appliance of their choice from Nikai, expressing gratitude for recognising and nominating these exceptional nurses.

The Nikai Angel Award, proudly presented by Federal Bank, has garnered the support of esteemed sponsors, including Coral Perfumes, Bhima Jewellers, Chicking, Almadallah Health Care Management, Hotpack, Reema Spices , EMNF, Instant Cash and Apar Travels. The event also enjoys valuable support from esteemed media partners such as Malayala Manorama, Manorama Online, Khaleej Times, The Filipino Times, Dailyhunt, 24 News, and Flowers International HD Channel.

"Nurses' Day Out" truly exemplified the spirit of recognition and acknowledgment for the vital role nurses play in our society. The event celebrated their dedication, compassion, and selfless service, while also providing a platform for recognizing outstanding individuals with the Nikai Angel Awards. As the nursing community rejoiced in this special occasion, it also looked forward to the upcoming Nikai Angel Awards ceremony in September, where three exceptional nurses will be crowned as the ultimate "Angels."

