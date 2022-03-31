Bahrain's elderly population can now enjoy discounted hospital care services at six private healthcare facilities across the country.

The Seha Senior Citizens Card, launched yesterday by Kims Bahrain Healthcare (KBH), is available to Bahrainis aged 60 and above, as well as expatriates aged 70 and above.

Card holders will get 30 per cent discount on doctor consultations, a 20pc discount on laboratory services, physiotherapy, home care services, radiology and room rent, a 15pc discount on dental services and 10pc off on all in-patient packages.

Kims Health Hospital (KHH) chief operating officer Tariq E N announced this yesterday at a Press conference held at the KHH conference hall. The private healthcare providers also announced a Media Privilege Card for members of the Press which offers 10 to 20pc discounts on services ranging from laboratory, radiology, CT scans and X-rays among others.

“The Seha card can be used at all six facilities of the KBH while the media privilege card can be used at the KHH and the four KBH medical centres,” said Mr Tariq.

Also, at the Press conference, Kims Healthcare Group GCC operations executive director Jacob Thomas highlighted the facilities at the new state-of the-art KHH in Umm Al Hassam.

The centre has a pneumatic tube system – an advanced microprocessor-based system used to transport items including blood and urine specimens, supplies and documents.

“The system transports the items to the destination in two minutes, saving time and manpower,” said Mr Jacob.

The 70-bed hospital which opened to the public in January 2021 offers more than 20 specialties and caters to inpatients and outpatients with primary and secondary care services.

Housed in a 200,000sqft purpose-built facility, the nine-storeyed KHH has five floors dedicated to parking. It employs more than 30 doctors across 20 specialties and 120 nurses and paramedic staff.

It has three operating theatres, a pharmacy, a seven-bed open intensive care unit facility with one dedicated for isolation patients, 24-hour emergency and ambulance service.

