Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday that record labels and streaming services were not likely making significant excess profits that could be shared with creators.

The Competition and Markets Authority, in its conclusion of an independent study into the music streaming market, said the concerns raised by music artists over how much they earn from streaming were not driven by the level of concentration of the recording market. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



