DUBAI: Saudi actress and singer Aseel Omran was on Thursday named as the first Middle East ambassador for French luxury label Dior.

The Khobar-born star shared the news on her Instagram with her 6 million followers.

She said: “I’m proud to share with you a partnership that is dear to my heart. Today, I’m officially the first @dior ambassador in the Middle East and I cannot begin to express my excitement level.

“Dior is a brand I was genuinely a big fan of growing up. I can’t wait to show you what the rest of the year holds,” she added.

TV presenter Lojain Omran celebrated her younger sister’s new partnership on Instagram by writing to her, “proud of you little angel.”

Songstress Omran rose to fame following her participation in reality TV shows “Gulf Stars,” and “Hiya wa Huwa.”

The 32-year-old musician and fashion star has partnered with other international brands such as cosmetics company L’Oreal Paris and Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari.

She is also known for her roles in TV shows including Netflix’s “Black Crows,” “Qabel Lil Kaser,” “Harun Al-Rashid,” and “Akoun Aw La.”

Her first album “Khajlanah” was released in 2007, followed by a second “Allah Yhannini” the next year, and a third “Mo Bessahel” in 2011.

In July 2020, Omran became a UNHCR agency high-profile supporter and has worked with the refugee organization on major campaigns including the winter and monsoon appeals for Rohingya refugees.

She has collaborated with the UN agency on many other occasions, such as taking part in a field visit to the Zaatari camp in Jordan and most notably a day she spent getting to know a young refugee girl called Esraa.

