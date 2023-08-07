Gal Gadot has become inseparable from the character of Wonder Woman in the present day. But the trials and tribulations of making it to the top in such a competitive industry are only known to the Israeli actor. Starting from facing rejection in an audition for the Bond girl role in Quantum of Solace (2008), to ultimately etching her name in history with earning a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame, Gal has reached great heights during the span of her remarkable career.

What's even more uncommon is her achievement in an unfamiliar country's film industry, where she wasn't originally from. In that aspect, her journey is akin to her Heart of Stone co-star, Alia Bhatt.

Alia, who embarked on her acting career in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012, has made remarkable progress over the course of a decade. Her most recent accomplishment involves her international debut, acting alongside Gal Gadot in the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone directed by Tom Harper.

Gal Gadot encourages Alia

In an exclusive conversation with an Indian news outlet, Gal mentioned that observing Alia navigate the initial phases of Hollywood does evoke memories of her own struggles.

“We share so much in common. From the very first time we met, I felt we connected. Not just because both of us are from different countries and English is not our native language and the culture we come from is very different, but she brings a lot of warmth with her ... You get what you see,” Gal was quoted as saying.

Gal's advice to Alia

Gal firmly believes that Alia possesses the necessary skills to establish herself in Hollywood independently. “I don't think Alia needs any word of advice. She comes with such experience, working for over a decade in India. And India, you guys are massive! So she knows how to handle the heat. Breaking into the American market is going to be a smooth, healthy evolution or transition for Alia. I think she's super ready. If she ever needs anything, she's my buddy, she's my sister, she has my number, she has my address. I'm always here for her,” Gal added.

Safety standards on set

During the filming of Heart of Stone, Alia was expecting a child while performing action sequences. Interestingly, Gal had to decline a role in Zack Snyder's 2013 superhero film Man of Steel due to her pregnancy. Although this turned out well as she eventually became Wonder Woman in the same DC Extended Universe, Gal appreciates the significant advancements in safety standards on Hollywood sets over the past decade.

Gal emphasised the utmost importance of safety, explaining that they were extremely committed to it, especially after a tragic incident occurred on another set.

“We were completely set on the safety aspect 1,000%. We went on to filming this movie after there had been a tragedy on another set,” Gal said, referring to the unfortunate accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin during the production of the Western film Rust.

“It's always important to keep your cast and crew safe. But after such a tragedy, it becomes even more important to check what you usually check, times five. We were not allowed to do stunts that were overboard. We were surrounded by people who made sure we were safe and we were going to stay in one piece. That's why you surround yourself with professionals who know how to do these things,” said Gal.

Heart of Stone is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, August 11.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

