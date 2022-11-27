Dubai Opera, a leading entertainment destination, has announced a glittering December line up of nine world-class performances that will ensure every taste and penchant is catered for.

In addition to the stellar performances, guests can expect a wonderfully immersive experience, given the unique and awe-inspiring venue and incredible atmosphere. Visitor numbers to Dubai Opera have surpassed the one million mark.

Guy Manoukian (International Music Concert)

After his recent sold-out concert at L'Olympia in Paris and packed houses from Sydney Opera House, Greek National Opera, and The London Palladium, Guy Manoukian will return to his favourite venue at Dubai Opera. This master performer presents his new show, "Ya Ashikat-Al -Wardi", standing out with his unique musical compositions that bridge in the most harmonious way, the modern and classical melodies of the East.

When: December 9, 2022

Price: Tickets start from AED275 ($75)

Hooverphonic (Pop Concert)

Hooverphonic is a Belgian pop group who have perfected its own unique, instantly recognizable sound. Through the years, the band has evolved from the dark, subdued trip hop from their 1996 début to a warmer, more orchestral sound that’s part psychedelic, part catchy and part poppy. Hooverphonic has amassed plenty of hits with their songs featuring on the likes of CSI and Entourage.

When: December 10,2022

Price: Tickets start from AED275

Le Trio Joubran “Just Like Us” (Arabic Concert)

Three Palestinian brothers descending from a family of Oud makers and players going back four generations see Samir, Wissam, and Adnan showcase their mastery and passion for this amazing instrument. "Le Trio Joubran" is performing for the first time at Dubai Opera "Just Like Us," an enthralling journey where music and passion meet the brilliance and heritage of renowned Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish and his eternal poetry.

When: December 11, 2022

Price: Tickets start from AED195

King Farouk (Arabic Concert)

Dubai Opera presents a musical blast from the past, with His Royal Majesty King Farouk taking centre stage and revelling in the spotlight like never before in a regal celebration of the Golden Age's finest Middle Eastern music. Witness this huge celebration of dazzling performances, stunning music, and illustrious figures brought to life.

When: December 12, 2022

Price: Tickets start from AED350

Arabic-Flamenco Duo of Kamal Musallam and Mercedes Lujá (International Music)

A mesmerizing performance that showcases both artists' musical cultures and deep traditions. Both are prominent performers of their respective musical traditions; where Mercedes can play pure Flamenco guitar, Kamal can perform fluently the Maqams on the oud. However, both are so diverse in their musical knowledge and appreciation of the different genres, from Jazz to Pop, world music and other. The synergy between both artists has proven to be one of a kind leading each time to a magical musical outcome. It is a show that is worth your attention and surely not to be missed.

When: December 13, 2022

Price: Tickets start from AED190

The Nutcracker (Ballet)

The festive season wouldn’t be complete without Tchaikovsky’s all-time Christmas favourite, The Nutcracker, by the internationally acclaimed Moscow Ballet “La Classique.” This artistic ballet, with lavish costumes and magnificent stage sets, will take the crowds back in time to the beautifully nostalgic world of Clara, her beloved nutcracker doll and the magician Drosselmeyer. The Nutcracker is an enchanting celebration of imagination, passion, humour, and magic.

When: December 16 & 17, 2022

Price: Tickets start from AED350

The Sound of Christmas (Jazz Concert)

The Dubai Opera Big Band returns for a Christmas celebration like no other! Featuring all your favourite Christmas songs, including Santa Baby, Jingle Bell Rock, Winter Wonderland, Feliz Navidad, All I Want for Christmas Is You, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, and many more. The Dubai Opera Big Band features twenty-five of the very best Jazz musicians in the UAE and GCC. The Band’s leader is the hugely talented Adam Long, who has a long association with Dubai Opera productions, featuring some very special guest singers. Every ticket includes a complimentary Santa hat and a welcome Christmas beverage! Join us and sing your heart out to all your festive favourites in this fun-filled Christmas extravaganza.

When: December 21 & 22, 2022

Price: Tickets start from AED215

Kadim Al Sahir (Arabic Concert)

The Caesar of Arabic music, singer, composer, and songwriter Kadim Al Sahir, one of the most successful singers in the history of the Arab World, with over 100 million albums sold and the highest attended Arabic concert of all time takes to the Dubai Opera stage to dazzle the crowds!

When: December 23 & 24, 2022

Price: Tickets start from AED550

Dubai Opera's New Year's Eve Soirée (Gala Dinner & Celebration)

Mark the dawn of a new year with an incredible New Year's Eve Gala with internationally acclaimed dancers and the 2020 winners of Britain's Got Talent Jasmine & Aaron who will captivate guests with an incredible live performance while indulging in a 3-course set menu along with six hours of free-flowing drinks. When the clock strikes midnight, make your way outside the Dubai Opera to witness the legendary, breathtaking Burj Khalifa, by Emaar, fireworks from the best spot in town- the Dubai Opera promenade! DJ Bliss and DJ Keza will also be on the decks to keep the celebrations in full swing.

When: December 31, 2022, 6.30 pm to 12.30 pm

Price: Tickets start from AED1850

