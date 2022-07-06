UAE - A sphere of far-reaching entertainment awaits gamers in the UAE this Yas Gaming Month (July 7-23) at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, as the Yas Gaming Festival returns.

Step into Sports Boulevard from July 7-17 and unlock a realm of captivating adventure filled with legions of video games for professional and casual gamers. Participants can join competitive quests, meet iconic cosplayers and artists, and dress up as their favourite characters for a chance to walk away with exciting prizes.

The 11-day gaming extravaganza is open to all residents and tourists in the capital free of cost. Yas Gaming Festival will be an arena filled with thrilling gaming stations and hands-on plays, E-sports and tournaments for guests of all ages. A whole virtual world will be witnessed with specially curated stations, including dedicated PlayStation and Xbox areas, each with six consoles and the latest video games.

A Nintendo Super Mario themed-zone with three Switch consoles will also feature popular video games. Filled with invigorating favourites such as Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, WWE2K22, Pac-Man Museum +, Lego Skywalker, Sonic Origins, and more, there’s something to cater to all experience levels. Fans can also hit the beats at the Just Dance station, which can host up to eight players.

The Arcade Alley will accommodate up to 12 gamers who can go back in time and play some of the greatest games in history at the retro arcades, choosing from over 1,000 nostalgic options that include Asteroids, Simpsons, 1948 and Street Fighter.

A special station with three life-sized racing simulators will allow guests to race against each other and curb their need for speed with F1 2020 and Grand Turismo. Players are invited to delight in the daily stage games and activations, including FIFA, Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros, and Giant Jenga, and win daily prize quests.

Taking place on July 8 from 6-11pm, the FIFA 22 Tournament welcomes registered players to compete against each other on PlayStation 4. Players get the chance to win Dh4,000 for first place, Dh2,000 for second place, and Dh1,500 for third place.

Fortnite pros are in for the chance to win Yas Gaming Festival’s competitive cup, with the Fortnite Pro Tournament happening on July 9 from 6-11pm on PlayStation 4. A total of five teams, will battle each other for the chance to be crowned this year’s Fortnite Tournament Champions. The team who takes first place will go home with a whopping Dh4,000, Dh2,000 for second place, and Dh1,500 for third place. Creating further momentum, Dh20,000 will be donated to a selected charity on behalf of the winning team.

On July 15 starting at 6pm, fans can dress up or catch some of their favourite characters for the Cosplay Competition. Guests can marvel at the artistry and details of the costumes, and pose alongside popular movie and gaming characters. The highly-anticipated competition will be judged based on the quality of craftsmanship shown in the costume, attention to detail, and the performance relevant to the chosen character. Winning Cosplayers will have the chance to walk away with tons of exciting prizes, including Dh10,000 for first place, Dh5,000 for second place and Dh2,500 for third place.

Joining the festivities is well-loved professional Cosplayer and artist, Saku, popular for her work with Netflix, Universal Studios and Coca-Cola. She will be joined by another fan favourite, Harry Field, who is a multiverse content creator, host and entrepreneur with a passion for League of Legends and Gundam Enthusiast. Both Cosplayers will be at Yas Mall as part of the Cosplay Competition.

Nintendo gamers’ best-loved game, The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament, will be held on July 16 from 6-11pm on the Nintendo Switch platform. Three prizes await the players, including Dh4,000 for the player finishing first, Dh2,000 for second place, and Dh1,500 for third place.

The pinnacle of the first ever Yas Gaming Month, which runs throughout July, shall be the anticipated World Finals of the acclaimed V10 R League. The sim racing series will name this season’s grand champion at Yas Mall. The semi-finals, bronze medal match, and final game of the unique racing league will be played on July 22 and 23, with a prize pool topping Dh444,112. Now in its third season, the league will feature some of the biggest names in Sim racing, including Mercedes AMG Esports, Red Bull Racing Esports, Aston Martin Esports, and Yas’s very own YAS HEAT.

Throughout Yas Gaming Festival, participants will be able to give back through Gaming4Good, a CSR-led initiative where guests can donate or purchase pre-owned games and consoles, with all proceeds going to the Emirates Autism Center.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).