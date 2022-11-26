There are a host of fun activities, amazing shopping deals, spectacular fireworks, a new avenue for sports and recreation, thrilling World Cup football action and lot more things to look out for in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Massive discounts at hypermarkets, malls

Till December 6, Lulu Hypermarkets across the country are offering up to 75 per cent off across all goods, including electronics, laptops, games, outdoor camping essentials, home appliances, mobile phones, fashion and other products from the grocery and fresh food categories. There will also be ‘big bang’ special prices, flash sales and more. Meanwhile, The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi is having its biggest sale of the year till Sunday where shoppers will find great deals and discounts from 20 to 80 per cent off from major brands.

Dazzling fireworks, fountain shows

The annual Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba will host spectacular fireworks on Saturday. Visitors can also watch the vibrant fountain, laser and hologram shows. Throughout the festival till March 2023, community members can enjoy an exciting array of events, concerts, entertainment, heritage and cultural shows, parades, pavilions, a wide variety of cuisine offerings to delight everyone, competitions, and many more that can be explored and enjoyed within the festival grounds.

Catch free boat trips, stunts

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show has several exciting attractions and features to enjoy at Adnec Marina and Adnec Marina Waterfront till Sunday. There will be a flyboard championship, stunts from world champ Rashed AlMulla, free boat trips for all visitors and watersports where you can have a go on a sea camel. Other experiences at the Marina include live painting, workshops for children to learn fishing, demonstrations from expert chefs on the art of making sushi etc.

New venue to stay active

Active Al Maryah Island has opened a new 3,500sqm climate-controlled indoor space for sports and recreational activities. The Active Sports Pavillion houses four padel courts, a badminton court, and a multi-sport court for tennis, basketball, netball and volleyball, and a café. A branch of international fitness brand F45 will open next month. Ladies-only padel sessions will be starting soon. The property also features Active Dome and 83,000sqm outdoor spaces for sports.

Football action on giant screen

At Yas Island Fanzone – Fifa World Cup Viewing Experience, fans can watch their favourite teams battle it live on one of the largest outdoor screens in the country in the main viewing zone. The 10,000-sqm dedicated fan space can accommodate some 2,000 fans a day. There are similar arrangements being made at Al Ain Square for those in the ‘Garden City’ to catch all the action. Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba too has got a number of screens for visitors to follow the matches. And majority of the restaurants across the city are streaming the sporting extravaganza live with several offers.

