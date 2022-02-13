Entry ticket prices to Dubai’s Museum of the Future (MOTF) are available for Dh 145 with complimentary tickets for children, people of determination and Emirati seniors, a press release from the Museum said Sunday.

Tickets for the one-of-a-kind experience went live on Sunday evening, according to the release.

The Museum’s tickets will be available for visitors to purchase on the official MOTF website: www.motf.ae starting February 13.

“Online bookings should be made before the preferred visiting time as each ticket holder will be allocated a specific time slot during the museum's opening hours (from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. all week long),” it added.

Open to all, the Museum of the Future will take visitors on an empowering and transformative journey of self-discovery.

Children under the age of three will be offered the child ticket free of charge and are welcome to explore the Future Heroes area.

“Complimentary tickets are also available for Senior Emirati citizens above the age of 60, people of determination and one accompanying caregiver,” it added.

Online bookings should be made before preferred visiting timeslots.