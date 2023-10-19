Users of Samsung mobile phones can now use their smart devices to take the Metro or any mode of public transportation in Dubai by installing the digital nol card on the nolPay app.

This was made possible following the agreement signed between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Samsung Gulf Electronics on Wednesday at Gitex Global 2023 to enable the use of digital nol cards on Samsung smart devices.

Mohammed Al-Mudharreb, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, who signed the agreement on behalf of RTA, said: “The signing of the agreement contributes to advancing the government's vision to establish Dubai as the world's premier smart city, and positioning Dubai as the first city in the region to digitalise public transportation cards on smartphones.”

He added the digital nol cards can be used not only to secure digital payments for public transport but also at various retail outlets in Dubai.

After the agreement signing, Fadi Abu Shamat, head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, told Khaleej Times: “RTA and Samsung share a common vision of providing consumers with the best services and products. We see digital nol cards significantly impacting consumer lives, helping improve convenience, efficiency, and overall experience of public transportation.”

Samsung users who will download the nolPay app can enjoy cashless or pay on-the-go transaction by simply tapping their smart phone or smartwatch. The digital nol card can also be used at select retail shops, groceries, public parks, museums, and more.

