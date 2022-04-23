UAE - The Emirati Book Fair features titles by emerging Emirati writers and authors that established the literary foundation of the UAE.

Highlights at the fair include volumes by writers who established the short story genre in the country and a collection of Nabati poetry by revered Emirati poet Ahmad Al Hammli, first printed in 1976 in India.

The titles exhibited at the stalls span a variety of genres, including academic books, novels, historical titles and children’s literature.

The second edition of the fair is open to the public between 9pm and 1am until April 24.

The Emirati Book Fair (EBF) is organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at its headquarters in Al Zahia.

