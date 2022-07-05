SHARJAH - The seventh edition of the Dates Festival, which runs until the end of September, was launched in Souq Al Jubail, a project of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

Activities include participation from the market date shops' owners and several external fair participants.

Talal Mohamed, Director of Souq Al Jubail, said, "The Dates Festival is one of the annual events which enthusiasts look forward to every year. The UAE continues to champion local foods, support and upgrade palm cultivation, and enhance its competitiveness as part of the tributaries of the economy locally and internationally, as palm cultivation and its export have become an integral part of the country's economy."

The festival will be open during market working hours, with visitors welcomed from Saturday to Thursday from 8:00 until 22:00. On Friday, Souq Al Jubail opens from 7:00 until 11:30, closes for the Friday prayer period, and reopens again from 13:00 until 22:00.