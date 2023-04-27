Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Dalma Historical Race Festival returns to Abu Dhabi with its sixth edition, once again featuring the world’s longest 60ft dhow race.

Organised by the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festival Committee and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the festival will be held on Dalma Island in Al Dhafra Region, from 28th April to 7th May.

The previous edition of the festival featured a full lineup filled with exhilarating traditional and aquatic activities, and this year’s edition is shaping up to be an equally fun-filled event.

In a unique showcase of Emirati culture, the festival will feature a local souq, traditional activities, competitions, handicrafts, and other activities preserving the emirate’s marine heritage.

The festival’s main highlight is the world’s longest 60ft dhow race, which will run for 125km.

Apart from Dalma Island, the event is also a great opportunity to explore the many other beautiful islands in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region.

Abu Dhabi has been a regular host of various events and activities that showcase the rich culture and heritage of the UAE, drawing tourists from around the world to experience the local customs and traditions.