China's aviation regulator will suspend two China Eastern flights from New York to Shanghai from January 3 due to COVID-19 cases, the Shanghai government said on Monday.

The regulator will also suspend two XiamenAir flights from Los Angeles to Xiamen from the same date, the official news website under the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reported.

Ten passengers in total on Dec. 14 China Eastern and XiamenAir flights tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in China, triggering CAAC to halt two subsequent flights, the website said.

