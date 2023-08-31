KUWAIT - The biggest full moon of 2023, a super blue moon, will be seen in Kuwait early Thursday morning.

According to a statement released by Al-Ojeiri Scientific Center for Research in Astronomy, the super blue moon is a rare phenomenon that occurs when a full moon is at perigee, its closest distance in its orbit to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

The use of the color blue does not mean the moon will be blue, instead, it refers to two full moons occurring within 30 calendar days which happens about every two and a half years. The next blue moon will occur on 31 May 2026 while the next super blue moon will be in January 2037.

The moon will be full at exactly 04:36 Thursday morning, the statement concluded.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).