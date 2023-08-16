As the UAE's schools open, parents play a crucial role in ensuring their children's confidence, enthusiasm, and readiness for the exciting journey ahead.

The back-to-school season is here, and parents in the UAE are busy preparing their children for the new academic year. Here is a guide to help you get started:

1. Reset sleep patterns

A week or two before school starts, gradually adjust bedtime and wake-up times to align with the school routine. A well-rested child is more focused, alert, and better equipped to tackle the challenges of the academic day.

2. Organise school supplies

Engage your child in the process of organizing school supplies. Let them choose backpacks, stationery, and other essentials. This involvement cultivates a sense of ownership and excitement about the new school year.

3. Review academic materials

Ease your child into the academic mindset by reviewing subjects or topics they learned the previous year. A quick recap can boost confidence and prevent the initial shock of transitioning from a relaxed break to a structured learning environment.

4. Reestablish routines

Routines provide stability and predictability. Gradually reintroduce structured routines for mealtimes, study hours, and playtime. Consistency helps children feel secure and prepared for the demands of school life.

5. Encourage open communication

Engage your children in discussions about the upcoming school year, addressing any concerns they may have. Encourage them to express their feelings, whether it's excitement, nervousness, or curiosity. By fostering open communication, you create a safe space for them to share their thoughts and seek guidance.

6. Cultivate a positive mindset

Help your child cultivate a positive attitude towards school by highlighting opportunities for learning, growth, and making new friends. Encourage them to set personal goals for the year, whether academic or extracurricular.

7. Encourage social interaction

Socialising with peers is a vital aspect of the school experience. Arrange playdates or social events with classmates before school begins. This helps in rekindling friendships and alleviating any social anxieties.

8. Arrange transportation in advance

Whether your child uses school buses or private transportation services, early planning can alleviate stress. Familiarise yourself with the transportation policies and procedures like pick-up and drop-off timings, routes, safety guidelines, and any associated costs.

