RIYADH — The working group tasked with linking traffic violations among the general traffic departments of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states discussed on Wednesday issues related to linking traffic violations electronically among the GCC countries.



Maj. Gen. Hazza Al-Hajri, assistant secretary for security affairs, chaired the 10th virtual session of the working group. The officials also reviewed their experiences of linking among the GCC traffic departments in addition to enhancing the degree of coordination and joint readiness to face crises and challenges in this regard.



The scheme is expected to bring about easier coordination and data exchange among the GCC states with regard to traffic violations and related matters under the proposed GCC Unified Traffic System.



The unified GCC traffic fine payment system is almost complete with most member countries geared up to implement the project.



The new system, once implemented, will link all the GCC traffic departments through a unified mechanism for payment of fines. No one can escape paying the fines for traffic violations committed in any GCC state.



This is expected to reduce traffic violations and ensure that everyone who commits violations in any GCC country pay the fine. This will put an end to the violations on the part of some motorists who move to another GCC country without making payment of the fine.