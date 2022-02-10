UAE - Sharjah has introduced paid parking services in Sharjah’s Mamzar Corniche and Al Khan neighbourhoods.

Sharjah Municipality took to Instagram to share the information about the new tariff and said parking spaces in Al Mamzar Corniche Street and Al Khan areas will be paid effective February 14.

Moreover, these parking spaces will be subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and holidays.

The cost for public parking space in Sharjah remains at Dh2 for an hour, Dh5 for two hours and Dh8 for three hours.

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazien, Director of the Public Parking Department, Sharjah Municipality, informed that the move will curb the exploitation of parking spaces. Many people leave their vehicles behind for long periods and neglect them. This, he said, distorts the appearance of the emirate.

The move is also part of the annual plans by the authorities to add public parking spaces in all areas of the city and subject them to fees. This in turn will help residents and visitors find parking spaces without trouble.

He said the municipality worked created paid parking spaces in the Al Mamzar area as it is one of the vital tourist destinations in the emirate.

The municipality has also installed blue instruction signboards to alert motorists about the parking charges during the week and on holidays.

Abu Ghazien explained that parking fees can be paid through the Sharjah digital app, text messaging or seasonal subscriptions.

He added that inspection teams have been deployed in the areas to distribute awareness brochures to inform motorist about parking fees.