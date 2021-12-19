RIYADH — The Conciliation Center of the Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has amicably settled a dispute between two companies through the Taradhi e-platform.



The agreement obliged a company to pay over SR1.3 million to another for food goods purchased on credit. The amount is to be paid in six monthly payments.



“The conciliation certificates issued by the Taradhi platform are recognized as enforcement instruments that can be directly enforced through the enforcement judiciary if the conciliation agreement is violated,” the MoJ said.



To make use of the platform, the client visits the homepage at taradhi.moj.gov.sa, selects the type of conciliation application, and fills in a form to receive a confirmation message.



This is followed by another message setting the date for the remote conciliation session.



After the parties meet remotely and agree on various issues, the agreement is referred to the Conciliation Center for verification and certification upon the parties’ approval. — SG