Occasionally, certain films in the UAE will have a delayed release or be banned from being screened.

Often, this can be because the film content may be in “violation of the country’s media content standards”.

Recently, a new federal law was issued in which the National Media Office be responsible for developing the country's media sector at the national level. It also works to enhance the UAE’s status as a key media hub regionally and internationally.

Films in the UAE must follow a certain set of guidelines and rules in order to be screened.

Standards of media content

The following standards for media content must be followed by all media individuals and institutions operating in the UAE:

to respect Islamic and other religious beliefs

to respect the UAE's sovereignty, symbols and institutions

to respect the policies and decisions of the UAE at an international level

to avoid any actions that may hurt the UAE’s foreign relations

to respect the culture and civilisation, national identity and values of the UAE community

refraining from disseminating or circulating information that may offend or compromise national unity or social cohesion, incite violence or hatred or propagate a spirit of discord among society members, and the UAE’s legal and economic system

ensuring that justice and security are not exploited or abused

respecting privacy rules and individuals' private lives

refraining from publishing, broadcasting or circulating rumours, false and misleading news or the publication of any matter that may constitute instigation to commit crimes

In case of violations, the accused may receive administrative fines, closure of the media institution or cancellation of the media licence/permit.

