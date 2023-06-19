GENEVA, Switzerland - The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), has signed a cooperation agreement with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to collaborate in the fields of labour inspection and occupational health and safety.

The agreement aims to develop the skills and capabilities of inspectors at the Ministry, enabling them to carry out their inspection tasks proactively and enhance their capacities in line with the best international practices and standards.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the head of the UAE delegation participating in the International Labour Conference in Geneva, attended the signing of the agreement on the sidelines of the 111th session of the Conference held this month, along with ILO’s Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo.

The agreement was signed by Shayma Al Awadhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations at MoHRE, and Dr. Ruba Jaradat, ILO’s Regional Director for Arab States.

“We are committed to strengthening our partnership with the International Labour Organisation and developing new avenues for cooperation that serve our common goals to protect the rights and achievements of workers,” Al Awadhi said.

She added, “Signing this cooperation agreement reflects the UAE’s integrated strategy to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of its labour market, to bring in new talent and skilled professionals, and meet the highest international standards of excellence. This also ensures the regulation of labour relations, provides stability, increases productivity and creates more job opportunities.”

Occupational safety and health, she noted, are top priorities for the Ministry and are deeply rooted practices in the UAE labour market culture.

“The International Labour Conference is held just as our Midday Break – now in its 19th year – goes into effect, banning work in open areas or under direct sunlight between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm for a duration of three months,” Al Awadhi stated.