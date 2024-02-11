The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has given its approval to a 2024 draft law that amends Law No. 5 of 2014, focusing on the restructuring of the Police Sciences Academy in Sharjah.

This endorsement came after incorporating various modifications, and the project underwent discussion during its fourth session within the regular first legislative term of the eleventh session. Presiding over the session was Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, the Chairman of the Consultative Council.

The council deliberated on the draft law for the restructuring of the Police Sciences Academy and the accompanying report presented by the Committee on Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs, and Public Facilities of the Council.

The deliberations took place in the presence of Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, and Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of the Sharjah Police Academy, along with Lieutenant Colonel Jamal Ahmed Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of Administrative Affairs at the Officers' College.

At the outset of the session, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the SCC, highlighted that on January 16, a letter was received from the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Sharjah, referring the 2024 draft law amending Law No. 5 of 2014 concerning the restructuring of the Police Sciences Academy in Sharjah. In accordance with Article (71) of the internal regulations, the Council referred the aforementioned draft law to the Committee on Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs, and Public Facilities during its third session on Thursday, January 25, 2024, for study and consideration, and to present its report to the Council. The committee conducted a meeting for this purpose and also forwarded it to the Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions, and Complaints Committee of the Council to provide its perspective on the provisions.

Al Jarwan explained that, following standard procedures for discussing legislative projects, the Council will scrutinise the proposed law meticulously, examining each article and considering comments before approving or amending them.

From his part, Dr. Al Othmani commended the SCC for its commitment to overseeing the academy's activities. He stressed the significance of the current law project as a complementary system to the academy's existing jurisdiction. He expressed gratitude to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for supporting the police and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for continuous monitoring.

Dr. bin Nassar emphasised the importance of the law project to reorganise the Police Sciences Academy, highlighting the structured articles related to the academic and administrative responsibilities.

Following this, Ahmed Rashid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Committee of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Utilities presented a law project for 2024 amending Law No. 5 of 2014 regarding the reorganisation of the Police Sciences Academy in Sharjah. He reviewed the definitions, objectives, and jurisdictions mentioned in the law project.

The members discussed various provisions of the law and its objectives to develop and achieve the academy's tasks within the council's jurisdictions, including faculty and training staff appointments, rules for using lecturers, and accreditation of certificates and academic degrees granted by the academy.

They examined different provisions of the law project regulating the academy's work system, the director's jurisdiction, and powers. They also discussed empowering the academy in development, training, and academic courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate studies. The council's scientific committee will oversee these matters.

After extensive discussion, the Council approved the law project for 2024 amending Law No. 5 of 2014 regarding the reorganisation of the Police Sciences Academy in Sharjah in its fourth general session. This project marks the first to be discussed by the Council at the beginning of its eleventh legislative session.