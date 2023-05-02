ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) has announced that it inspected and audited 26,214 products in markets across Abu Dhabi, including 24,091 during field inspections and 2,123 on online sales platforms during the first quarter of 2023.

According to the Council's report on the Consumer and Market Services Sector's performance indicators, it said that 4,896 measurement instruments and 312 product packages were verified, spanning 7,800 commodities.

The report said two products, which have been withdrawn from international markets, were recalled from Abu Dhabi markets, while three products were rectified during checks on a total of 1,456 commodities.

Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Consumer and Market Services Sector, stated that the Council is committed to ensuring the safety of products traded in the markets. This is achieved by monitoring their conformity with the relevant specifications and technical regulations through sample examinations at the Council's laboratories.

He further added that the Council strives continuously to develop and sustain its services by adopting and implementing the best-in-class international methodologies and practices, and by empowering employees through training, effective planning, follow-ups, and measurement of its services to increase product competitiveness and consumer safety and rights.

The report also highlighted the Council's commitment to ensuring fair trade in Abu Dhabi with supervisory control over exports and imports of goods in cooperation with competent authorities, thus ensuring the safety of products by making sure they do not contain substances that may threaten health and safety.

Additionally, the Council's eight inspectors were awarded Judicial Enforcement Officer certificates by the Judicial Training Academy of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, while the status of about 18 inspectors was renewed after they cleared a two-month basic training programme to qualify for judicial officers.

The Council also carried out a campaign on pre-packaged Ramadan products from 21st to 24th March in Abu Dhabi across 13 markets, including over six in Abu Dhabi, four in Al Ain, and three in Al Dhafra, to verify the quantity of pre-packaged products and their conformity with specifications, covering the verification of approved legal measurement units, in line with the control programmes of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.