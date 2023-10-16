ABU DHABI - Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), received Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), to explore means of strengthening cooperation aimed at improving the quality of government services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was an opportunity to review the prospects for cooperation and coordination between the Judicial Department and the Department of Government Enablement, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen ties with various government agencies, to achieve the desired integration and contribute to the sustainability of the overall development of the services system.

The ADJD Undersecretary stated that the system of government action in Abu Dhabi is making a qualitative leap forward thanks to the technological means and modern technologies that allow the delivery of services remotely through multiple options, guaranteeing ease and speed of execution.

Alabri also paid tribute to the integration efforts undertaken by various government agencies to develop a comprehensive system of services and to facilitate and shorten procedures, particularly with the application of electronic linkage and data exchange mechanisms, making it possible to achieve the objectives of reaching record completion rates.