RIYADH — A worker’s data will be permanently deleted from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD)’s data bank if the employee leaves the country on an exit and re-entry visa but does not return before the expiration of the visa, the ministry confirmed.



The ministry said if the exit and re-entry visa expires and has not been extended, then the status of the worker at the Passport Department (Jawazat) will be changed to “exited and did not return”, after which the worker’s data will be permanently deleted at the MHRSD, and the worker’s status will be changed to "absent from work".



The social insurance had previously urged company owners to update the data of their foreign workers through the MHRSD.



The social insurance indicated that the subscribers' data must be updated with the MHRSD, as the data of non-Saudi subscribers is automatically returned to the institution through the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

