LONDON — Saudi Arabia's embassy in the United Kingdom has clarified that the UK electronic visa waiver for Saudi citizens does not guarantee entry into the country in three instances even if their application was approved.



1 - Saudi citizens who have previously been refused entry visas.



2 - Saudi citizens who have been asked by the authorities to leave the UK because of a criminal record.



3 - Saudi citizens whose length of stay during a previous visit to the UK exceeded the permitted period.



The embassy warned citizens who fell in the above three categories would likely face refusal of e-visa waiver and called on them to submit applications for a regular British visa to avoid any obstacles upon arrival.



British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton announced earlier that the Saudi citizens would be able to apply for a #UK e-visa waiver, starting from the 1st of June.



An electronic visa waiver allows the holder to travel to the UK without obtaining a visa provided they complete an online waiver for each visit. A small fee will be applied, and it is quicker than applying for a visa as there is no need to provide biometric information (photo and fingerprints), attend a visa application center or hand in your passport ahead of travel.



“The electronic visa waiver is a quick, digital alternative to the regular visit visa and ensures all the necessary security checks are carried out in advance. The visa improvements will provide greater security for our citizens while making it easier and cheaper for visitors from the Gulf to travel here for leisure and business,” the ambassador said.

