RIYADH — Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaan has launched a service for issuing a multi-party power of attorney (PoA) through the Najiz platform. The service aims to facilitate and shorten the time of issuing a PoA without the need for beneficiaries to visit a notary public.

The service will allow the issuance of a PoA by adding more than one attorney and client in one PoA. An authentication link will be sent to all the parties to electronically approve the issuance of the PoA in an instantaneous manner via Najiz platform upon the completion of the authentications within 48 hour as a maximum from the date of submitting the PoA request.

The ministry clarified that people can benefit from the e-service round the clock via Najiz platform, as the service is not linked to official working hours.

The service targets the categories which consist of several clients who want to issue one PoA for each one of them, including relatives, heirs, partners, and other groups that consist of several people.

The ministry said that the service with all its steps will be carried out without human intervention by its employees, starting from submitting the request, followed by the process of electronically verifying that all required conditions are met, and ensuring their conformity through technical linkage with the systems and concerned authorities.

It will also include the process of the completion of the authentications by the clients, approval of the application and issuance of the PoA electronically.

Additionally, the service will send an SMS to all clients that will enable them to review the request and to get to know all its details, which include the PoA parties, the selected clauses and their duration.



This can be checked by entering a request through the Unified National Access service in Najiz platform. Clients will be able to confirm or reject the request within 48 hours from the date of submission.

