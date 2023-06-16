Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council approved its draft internal regulations yesterday during the second extraordinary session chaired by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, at Tamim bin Hamad Hall.

At the outset of the session, Secretary-General of the Shura Council H E Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala read out the agenda, which included completing the scrutiny of the Shura Council’s draft internal regulations.

During the session, the Council continued its discussions of the chapters and articles of the draft regulations.

Following thorough deliberations, the Council decided to approve the draft law on issuing the internal regulations of the Shura Council, and to refer it to the Cabinet, as per the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar.

In its first session, the Shura Council decided to form a special committee to draft the Council’s draft internal regulations. The special committee held several meetings, and ended up putting together a draft consisting of (243) articles distributed over eight chapters. The Council discussed the draft over three consecutive plenary sessions, two of which were extraordinary and were held specifically for this purpose.

The formation of the Special Committee and the preparation of the draft internal regulations came in implementation of the requirements of Article (97) of the Constitution, which stipulates that the Council shall set its internal regulations including the statute, the method of conducting work in the Council, the work of its committees, the organization of sessions, the rules for discussion, voting, and all other powers stipulated in the Constitution, and that the regulations are issued by a law.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).