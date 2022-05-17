UAE - The Federal Authority of Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) has announced the suspension of the separate Emirates ID issuance/renewal services for all categories of residents except for Dubai, starting from May 16, 2022.

The authority pointed out that the unified form services will be used in applications or requests for issuance or renewal of residency and ID.

Officials clarified that separate residency services (issue/renewal) will be available only to those who currently have a separate ID request in process, noting that the services will remain in the account for a limited period.

The authority had earlier announced the suspension of the issuance of the residence sticker for foreigners residing in the UAE as of April 11, 2022. The goal is to develop services provided to customers and enhance their satisfaction.

The Emirates ID card issued to foreigners residing in the UAE now serves as an alternative to prove their residence.

The authority also indicated that its smart application provides the possibility to obtain the electronic copy of the identity card in support of the flexibility of use upon request.

Authorities stressed that the new generation of the Emirates ID card issued to foreigners residing in the UAE includes all the details mentioned previously in the residence sticker, which enhances the added value for the uses of the ID card in proving the personal identity of individuals through the presence of personal and professional data, the issuing entity and other readable data on the surface of the card and the implicit details enhanced through electronic linking techniques.

