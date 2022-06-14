RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has criminalized possession of endangered animals by private individuals and anyone found violating the regulations in this regard will face a fine of SR30 million and imprisonment of up to 10 years, or any one these penalties.



The possession of the endangered species is considered as a clear violation of the Saudi law, which requires the perpetrator to be referred to the Public Prosecution.



Nojoud Qassem, a lawyer, said the new environmental law in Saudi Arabia aims to protect the environment by developing and sustaining endangered animals. She underlined the need to adhere to environmental principles and strictly regulate activities and services that impact the environment.



According to the new environmental law, no person is allowed to engage in environmental activities or those that have an environmental impact without obtaining a license consistent with what has been stipulated in the regulations, she said.



The environment law in Saudi Arabia also prohibits several matters, including:



1 - Trafficking in wild animals.



2 - Taking them outside the borders.



3 - Extract them and their derivatives from the marine and coastal environment.



4 - Place any of them in a controlled place.



5 - using them in shows and activities without obtaining a permit.



The law also prohibits killing or harming living animals and creatures, Nujoud said, noting that it excludes slaughter in specific cases as stipulated in the regulations.



She also indicated that it is prohibited to hunt animals except specific types and after obtaining a permit for hunting in places and times determined by the competent authorities.



Based on a report received by the National Center for Wildlife (NCW), Riyadh police recently arrested a citizen for enclosing three lions in cages inside a rest house owned by him in the city.

