KUWAIT - The Ministry of Interior decided that the expatriate workers have to pay the registered traffic fines before leaving Kuwait whatever the cause of departure might be.

The decision, effective from Saturday, falls in the framework of measures to collect the Ministry's debts owed by expatriates pursuant to Act 17 (1959) and Act 67 (1976), the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media said in a press release on Friday.

The payments can be made online or via the traffic departments countrywide, and the offices at land, maritime and air border outlets, including Kuwait airport, according to the statement.

