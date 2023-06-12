Dubai Courts has called on residents in the UAE to update their Emirates ID at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The authority took to Twitter to post the alert, letting customers know they can update their IDs via the link https://icp.gov.ae/service/@UAEICP. The post explained that residents updating their Emirates IDs makes it easier for Dubai Courts to reach them in the case of any legal proceedings.

Here are the new form's key features:

The form has been redesigned. According to the ICP, this was done in line with the authority's 'visual identity.

The applicants personal photo is to be placed on the top left of the form

The application can be tracked by scanning a QR code on the top right of the form.

The next step in the process is explained on a dedicated part of the form.

The name of the company to which the card will be delivered is mentioned on the bottom left of the form, along with its address.

A QR code has been added to access the Customer Voice Gateway, which is a mechanism to register complaints with the ICP.

Another QR code allows the customer to change the finger appointment date.

At the beginning of this year, the ICP also confirmed that the fees for issuing Emirates IDs and visas has now increased. The new costs apply to all services rendered by the ICP, as confirmed by a representative.

As per the new rules, Emirates ID will now cost Dh370 instead of Dh270; and the fee to issue a one-month visit visa is Dh370 instead of Dh270.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).