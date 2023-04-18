Starting April 24, Dubai residents can easily check the validity of real estate advertisements just by scanning a QR code.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) — through the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera) — issued a circular confirming that it has started implementing the new smart service called Madmoun.

Under Madmoun, which can be accessed through the Trakheesi System, a QR code shall be issued for any real estate ad permit.

Starting April 24, all real estate companies are expected to include the code on their print and audio-visual advertisements, allowing customers to use the new service.

Besides the QR code, residents can access DLD's website to view all other details about the ad — including the property's condition and specifications.

Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of Rera at DLD, said: “The service aligns with DLD's strategy to make Dubai ‘The World leader in Real Estate Investments’ by harnessing technology to develop real estate products according to the directives of the wise leadership. It also supports DLD’s mandate of achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33' [which seeks to] to generate new economic value from digital transformation [and consolidate] Dubai's position as a global capital of the digital economy."

